Social Media Platform Parler Suspended by Amazon Cloud

The alternative platform went dark on Monday after Amazon Web Services suspended it following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Screenshots from Parler show users openly discussing violent plans for the rally that resulted in the storming of the Capitol.

CEO John Matze told users to “hold on and come back.”.

We may have to go as far as ... building our own data centers .., Parler CEO John Matze, via ‘Mornings with Maria’.

... and buying up our own servers if we need to to get back on the internet, Parler CEO John Matze, via ‘Mornings with Maria’.

Google suspended Parler from its app store on Friday due to a lack of moderation of “egregious content" on the platform in relation to the siege