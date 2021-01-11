TCL's CES 2021 keynote in 9 minutes

TCL hinted that rollable devices were coming, but it’s now clear one of them might be particularly ambitious.

The company has unveiled a concept tablet built around a 17-inch rollable, printed OLED display — you even pull it open like you’re unfurling a scroll.

While the on-screen images clearly don’t reflect what you’d get in a shipping product, TCL envisions using this for detailed maps on a hike and other situations where laptop-sized screens would come in handy.After having shown off its Project Archery concept several times at various tradeshows over the past few years, TCL is finally ready to bring its heads up display to the general public.

Currently called the TCL Wearable Display (the company didn’t try too hard there), the headset will be available commercially later this year, though the company still can’t share pricing or launch information beyond that.TCL’s impressive LCDs have been among our favorite TVs over the last few years, so how do they get better for 2021?

Belatedly following up on a promise from last year’s CES event, all the new entries in its midrange 6-Series lineup will feature 8K resolution that’s four times sharper than 4K.

While it’s unlikely you’ll have much native 8K content to watch on the sets, they are prepared to upscale lower-res content.

If you prefer to stick with 4K, the company says that its existing lineup of 6-Series TVs will remain available.Last year, TCL announced its intriguing NXTPAPER technology that was not only a full color paper-like display, but was also capable of playing video at relatively high frame rates.

Back then, the company didn’t have anything to share on an actual product you could buy using this tech.

Now, at CES 2021, it’s finally ready to unveil the creatively named TCL NXTPAPER — an 8.88-inch Android tablet with the new screen.TCL only started selling smartphones under its own banner last year, and it made the most of that momentum -- the company released six smartphones in 2020 alone.

You can expect a similarly prolific year in 2021, too.

TCL confirmed today it will release at least five smartphones in its new TCL 20 series, possibly including a more ambitious model, like a final version of one of its rollable or foldable concepts.

For now, though, the company is easing into the year with the TCL 20 5G and the TCL 20 SE.