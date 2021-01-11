Congresswoman Catches COVID-19 After Sheltering In Place With Fellow US Lawmakers

Rep.

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) has tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with fellow lawmakers.

Business Insider reports the 75-year-old cancer survivor is starting her third term.

She announced her diagnosis on Twitter early Monday afternoon.

Watson Coleman tweeted that she'd sheltered in place at the Capitol during Wednesday's attack, with 'several colleagues who refused to wear masks.'

Another representative said last week that 'about half' of the 300 or 400 lawmakers who crowded into a secure location during the siege refused to wear masks.

Watson Coleman says she's isolating at home, and while she's experiencing mild symptoms, she remains in good spirits.