Frustration, Confusion Surround NYC's COVID Vaccine Appointment Process As State Enters Phase 1B

New York State entered the next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution Monday, with millions more residents now eligible for their shots.
But there have been some issues.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York State entered the next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution Monday, with millions more residents now eligible for their shots.
But there have been some issues.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
COVID-19 demonstrates that a pandemic is more than just a public health crisis – it is also a communications emergency. With..