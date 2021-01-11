Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped, Murdered Man In His Own Squad Car Was On-Duty Cop

The girlfriend of 30-year-old Robert Howard reported him missing Wednesday night.

He was later found to have been shot to death inside a vehicle.

According to Newser, the grisly murder was made even more horrifying by the discovery of who the killer was.

The suspect is an on-duty police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, and authorities say the vehicle was his own patrol car.

Patric Ferguson, 29, faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, and he's been fired from the force.

Ferguson confronted Howard outside a home, forced him into the back of the squad car, drove less than a half-mile away, and fatally shot him.

Another man has been charged with helping Ferguson dispose of the body.

Police say the remains were later discovered near a bridge.