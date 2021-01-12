Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended following Wednesday's violent riots.

Two Capitol Police officers have died since the riot.

The violent demonstrations on capitol hill.

News 18's cody men joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, what are the latest developments from d-c?

According to representative tim ryan, two capitol police officers have been suspended following wednesday's riot.

Acting capitol police chief yogananda pittman says investigators are reviewing video and other materials to look for violations.

One of the now suspended officers was seen taking a selfie with a member from the riot.

The other could be seen directing people around the building while wearing president trump's signature red "make america great again" hat.

Representative ryan said there could be anywhere from 10 to 15 current investigations into capitol officers.

Four other people are also dead.

In a statement monday, first lady melania trump said quote "i am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week."

"i absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our nation's capitol."

Cody melin, news 18.