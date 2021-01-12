Facebook Is Removing All Content Mentioning 'Stop the Steal'

Facebook Is Removing All Content, Mentioning 'Stop the Steal'.

Facebook announced the decision on Monday via a blogpost.

We are now removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordination Harm Police from Facebook and Instagram, Facebook Blogpost, via The Daily Beast.

We’ve been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue, Facebook Blogpost, via The Daily Beast.

But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, , Facebook Blogpost, via The Daily Beast.

And use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, , Facebook Blogpost, via The Daily Beast.

We’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration, Facebook Blogpost, via The Daily Beast.

Facebook has also suspended President Donald Trump's account at least until after the inauguration