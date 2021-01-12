Amazon Dissolves Grocery Delivery Service, Amazon Pantry

Amazon Dissolves Grocery Delivery Service, Amazon Pantry.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Amazon has announced an end to their Amazon Pantry program.

The move is presumably being made so Amazon can focus on its newer grocery services, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

Household items will still be available for delivery via those services.

They also offer fresh groceries, which Amazon Pantry did not.

Amazon Pantry products will also be available on Amazon’s main retail site in a section called “Pantry Staples.”.

The products in “Pantry Staples” will qualify for Prime’s free one-day shipping.

.

Amazon Pantry, formally known as Prime Pantry, was created in 2014.

Consumers could pay a flat shipping fee of $5.99 for a box containing up to 45 pounds of nonperishable household and pantry items. .

In 2018, Prime Pantry became a voluntary subscription service that cost $5 a month for free shipping and unlimited deliveries.

.

It was then temporarily halted in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unmeetable surge in demand for its service.