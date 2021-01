Priti Patel defends PM on 'stay local' message

Home Secretary Priti Patel defends the government's 'stay local' message on exercise amid criticism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted cycling 7 miles away from Downing Street.

Ms Patel says it's up to all of us exercise our own the judgement in reducing contact with others and defended the prime minister for doing the same.

Report by Etemadil.

