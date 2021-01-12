Meghan McCain responds to Joy Behar's 'I did not miss you' diss
Meghan McCain responds to Joy Behar's 'I did not miss you' diss

Despite Meghan McCain calling her return to "The View" after maternity leave a "rough re-entry," she is glad to be back.

"I will say, I missed everyone," the host shared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Monday.