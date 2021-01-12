Meghan McCain responds to Joy Behar's 'I did not miss you' diss

Despite Meghan McCain calling her return to "The View" after maternity leave a "rough re-entry," she is glad to be back.
"I will say, I missed everyone," the host shared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Monday.
Despite Meghan McCain calling her return to "The View" after maternity leave a "rough re-entry," she is glad to be back.
"I will say, I missed everyone," the host shared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Monday.
Joy Behar disses Meghan McCain in a can’t-miss moment on “The View.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.