Mitch McConnell "Pleased" By Possible Second Impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to have turned on Donald Trump.

He believes President Donald Trump has committed multiple impeachable offenses.

McConnell is "pleased" at the idea of him being impeached, says Business Insider.

Trump could be impeached, making him the first President to have two impeachments.

However, the 25th amendment could potentially remove him from office if Pence uses it.

McConnell was once one of Trump's allies and now reportedly plans to never speak to him again.