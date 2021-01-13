COVID Restrictions: Mill Valley Appeals To County, State To End Outdoor Dining Ban

One month into the stay-at-home order, Mill Valley has taken the unusual step of appealing the ongoing ban on outdoor dining.
Allen Martin reports.
(1/12/21)
One month into the stay-at-home order, Mill Valley has taken the unusual step of appealing the ongoing ban on outdoor dining.
Allen Martin reports.
(1/12/21)
Dr. Patrick Luedtke says a recent study conducted by the CDC highlighted restaurants as a common thread between Covid patients.
Los Angeles County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as..