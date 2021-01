Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner and Governor DeSantis meet to discuss COVID vaccine distribution

He didn't speak with the media, but Kerner did.

Tuesday afternoon Governor Ron DeSantis is seen walking to a vehicle after a meeting with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner.

AT 81 THERE'S VERY LITTLE THAT BOTHERS SUSAN GREEN EXCEPT FOR THE ROLL OUT OF THE COVID VACCINE IN FLORIDA.

HOW COULD YOU NOT HAVE A PLAN, THIS IS NO SURPRISE THAT THIS WAS COMING SO I'M JUST OUTRAGED.

GREEN SAYS SHE'S CALLED AND EMAILED PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REGISTER FOR VACCINATION.

I HAVE NO ACCESS AS FAR AS I CAN TELL ANYTIME IN THE NEAR FUTURE AND I'M OLD.

I'M 81 I HAVE A LIFEAND I WANT TO GET GOING.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IS SEEN WALKING TO A VEHICLE AFTER A MEETING WITH PALM BEACH COUNTY MAYOR DAVID KERNER.

HE DIDN'T SPEAK WITH THE MEDIA BUT KERNER DID.

KERNER SAYS THE ISSUE OF 100,000 SENIORS WAITING TO GET THE VACCINE CAME UP.

WE HOPE TO GET TO THOSE 100,000 PEOPLE THAT ARE WAITING BUT I FEEL THEIR FRUSTRATION AND THAT'S THE MAIN REASON WHY THE GOVERNOR WAS KIND ENOUGH TO JOIN ME AND THE ADMINISTRATOR TODAY.

KERNER SAYS DESANTIS PITCHED A DISTRIBUTION PLAN USING PUBLIX GROCERY STORES TO DISPENSE THE VACCINE.

WE HAVE CONFIDENCE IN THE SUPPLY CHAINS MOVING FORWARD AND WE CAN DOUBLE THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE THAT WE CAN VACCINATE AND THAT'S SOMETHING THE GOVERNOR AND I AND ADMINISTRATOR TALKED AT LENGTH ABOUT.

KERNER SAYS IT MAY NOT BE WHAT PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR BUT PATIENCE IS NEEDED IN AN ON-GOING EVOLVING SITUATION.

HOLLOW WORDS FOR GREEN.

HER PATIENCE HAS ALL BUT RUN OUT.

I'M AGING BY THE MINUTE BECAUSE I'M SO ANXIOUS ABOUT GETTING THIS DARN VACCINE.

IN PALM BEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.