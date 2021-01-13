RAPHAEL THE YOUNG PRODIGY Documentary movie

ART BEATS RAPHAEL THE YOUNG PRODIGY Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Raphael: The Young Prodigy tells the story of the artist from Urbino, beginning with his extraordinary early portraits of women - the Mother, the Friend, the Secret Lover and the Client.

Delve into Raphael’s uncanny ability to capture celestial beauty, and to focus his gaze beyond the physicality and into the psychology of his subjects (some real, some imaginary) so that their personalities explosively emerge from his canvas.

With fascinating contributions from internationally renowned experts, this special cinema event will uncover the most significant people and places and inspirations in the life and times of Raphael – a Renaissance leader and one of the most spectacular painters in history.