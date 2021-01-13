LVFR: 2-alarm fire destroys wedding chapel in downtown Las Vegas

A 2-alarm fire destroyed a wedding chapel in downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
At this time, there are no reports of injuries and crews did not find anyone inside, despite reports that someone may have been in the building.
Damage is estimated at $1 million.
