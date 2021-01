Sarah Ferguson to release romantic novel 'based on her own experiences'

The Duchess of York has announced she is to release her first novel for adults this summer, through publishers Mills & Boon.

The romantic novel will feature her great-great-aunt as its main character but she said the storyline would follow her own life experiences.

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, but the couple separated in 1992.

She has already written numerous children's books and is the creator of Budgie the Little Helicopter, but this is her first book for adults.