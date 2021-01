Burned Cambridge apartment building had no sprinklers

MATT: 30 PEOPLE ARE WITHOUT AHOME THIS MORNING AFTER A FIRERIPPED THROUGH THIS EIGHT STORYAPARTMENT.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO SENTTO US BY A WITNESS AT THE HEIGHTOF THE FIRE.YOU CAN SEE FLAMES POURING OUTOF THE THIRD FLOOR APARTMENT.FIREFIGHTERS WORKED QUICKLY TORESCUE SEVERAL PEOPLE FROM THISBUILDING.ALL ARE EXPECTED TO SURVIVETHOUGH AT LEAST TWO WERE TAKENTO THE HOSPITAL.FIREFIGHTERS FOUND HEAVY SMOKEAND FLAMES WHEN THEY FIRSTARRIVED HERE.THE FIRE CHIEF SAYS THE BUILDINGDID NOT HAVE WORKING SPRINKLERSBECAUSE IT WAS NOT REQUIRED TGIVEN ITS AGE.THAT, HE SAID, WAS A REALDANGER.