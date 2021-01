Imran Khan and Virat Kohli: Who is the best player as captain? | Oneindia News

In an unintended turn of events, the latest International Cricket Council poll on Twitter has created Indo-Pak tension of sorts at least on the internet with Imran Khan trending on Twitter.

The ICC sparked off a war of words as it ran a poll on who is the best player as a captain in their latest segment of pace-setters.

Imran Khan and Virat Kohli had a tough neck and neck fight.

#ImranKhan #ViratKohli #Pakistan