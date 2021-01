Hilarious video shows 'head-banging' parrot bopping head to music

This hilarious video shows a 'rock 'n roll parrot' head-banging in perfect unison with a guitarist.

Music teacher Benji Bartlett, 46, met George the parrot via a friend and immediately bonded over a love of tunes.

They have now joined forces to create a heart-warming musical performance that was caught on camera.

In the footage, George can be seen perfectly flapping and lifting his feathers in time with the improvised strumming.