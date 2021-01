US executes woman death row convict in case, first time in nearly 7 decades| Oneindia News

An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades.

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Lisa Montgomery's execution just hours earlier.

Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby.

