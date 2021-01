Idaho Educators Next in Line for COVID-19 Vaccine

MASK-UP.IDAHO TEACHERSAND SCHOOL STAFFARE NEXT IN LINE TOGET A COVID-19VACCINE.GOVERNOR LITTLEAPPROVED THESTATE ADVISORYCOMMITTEE'SRECOMMENDATIONS... TO INCLUDEEDUCATORS, FIRSTRESPONDERS ANDIDAHOANS OLDERTHAN 65... IN THENEXT PHASE OFVACCINEDISTRIBUTION.SO FAR - MORE THAN33-THOUSANDIDAHOANS HAVEBEGUN THEVACCINATIONPROCESS.BUT GOVERNORLITTLE SAYS THESTATE HOPES TORAMP UP THE PACEOF VACCINATIONS.

.THIS NEXT PHASEAPPLIES TOROUGHLY HALF AMILLION IDAHOANS..AND EDUCATORSWILL BE GIVENPRIORITY."THE HEALTH OFOUR TEACHERS ISPARAMOUNT TOENSURINGSTUDENTS CANLEARN IN THECLASSROOM WHERETHEY DESERVE TOBE"FIRST RESPONDERSAND SOMEFRONTLINEESSENTIALWORKERS WILL ALSOBE ELIGIBLETHROUGH THE RESTOF JANUARY...THEN STARTING INFEBRUARY ..IDAHOANS OVER THEAGE OF 65 CANBEGIN RECEIVINGTHEIR SH