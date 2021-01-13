Nick Jonas to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Production

Jonas is reportedly in talks to portray Valli as part of a streaming event performance of Broadway musical 'Jersey Boys.'.

The 28-year-old singer's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seemingly confirmed the casting via her Instagram Stories.

'Jersey Boys,' the story of the rise of music group The Four Seasons, was one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

It ran from 2005 to 2017.

Some of The Four Seasons' most popular songs include "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Big Girls Don't Cry.".

Jonas has previously appeared on Broadway in 'Les Misérables,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' Annie Get Your Gun' and 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.'