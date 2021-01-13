WEB EXTRA: VP Pence Letter to Speaker Pelosi

Vice President Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night (1/12) saying he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.
The vice president said, "Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."
Vice President Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night (1/12) saying he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.
The vice president said, "Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for President Trump to be removed from office, saying he "incited an armed insurrection..
Members of the House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Congressman John Lewis on Monday. The civil rights icon died..