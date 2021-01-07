WEB EXTRA: Nancy Pelosi Calls For President To Be Removed From Office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for President Trump to be removed from office, saying he "incited an armed insurrection against America." Thursday she said if the VP doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment, "Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."
USA Today News (International)
