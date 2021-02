Taking care of your mental health while staying informed on current events

A Bakersfield therapists shares ways to destress while watching recent current events unfold in our country.

ACROSS THE COUNTWATCHED LAST WEEK'S RIOTS AT THEU-S CAPITOL."WHENEVER A TRAGEDY OR SOMETHINGUNCERTAIN HAPPENS,IT BRINGS UNCERTAINTY OR FEARWITHIN OURSELVESWHILE WATCHING THESE KIND OFEVENTS.

BAKERSFIELTHERAPIST JACOB KOUNTZ SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT TO FOCUS ON BEINGPRESENT RIGHT WHERE YOU ARE."NOTICING THOUGHTS THAT APPEARWITHOUT JUDGING THEM.

WITHOUATTACHING ANY KIND OFDESCRIPTION TO THEM.

YOU'RE JUSTSAYING OH THIS IJUST CROSSING MY MIND.

I'M GOINGTO LET IT BE."IT'S EASY TO FEEL OUT OFCONTROL.TO COUNTER THAT.

KOUNTZ SAYSWRITE DOWN FIVTHINGS YOU ARE IN CONTROL OF.LIKE WHEN YOU GO TO WORK ORWHAT YOU EAT FOR LUNCH."THESE LITTLE THINGS CAN REALLYHELP US DEFINE WHAT WE STILLHAVE IN CONTROLBECAUSE STILL, IT'S STILL GOINGTO FEEL LIKE THERE ARE THINGSOUT OF OURCONTROL RIGHT NOW."DEEP BREATHING CAN ALSO REDUCEFEELINGS OF ANXIETY.INSTEAD OF BREATHING UP HERE INYOUR CHEST.

PLACEYOUR HAND ON YOUR STOMACH ANDFOCUS ON MOVING YOURHAND WITH YOUR BREATH.AS FOR YOUR LITTLE ONES.

BEMINDFUL OF HOW OFTEN YOUWATCH THE NEWS AROUND THEM."THE OVERCONSUMPTION OF IT ANDTHE, YOU KNOW, MASS AMOUNTOF INFORMATION THAT ONLY OURHEADS CAN TAKE IN, IT CAN BEVERYOVERWHELMING."BUT YOU DON'T NEED TO HIDE THESEEVENTS FROM KIDS.FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN.

KOUNTZSAYS FIND OUT WHAT THEYKNOW.WHAT THE WANT TO KNOW..

ANDSTICK TO THE CONCRETE FACTS.END THE CONVERSATION WITH AREMINDER THAT THEY ARESAFE AND SECURE.FOR OLDER CHILDREN.

KOUNTZ SAYSRECOGNIZE