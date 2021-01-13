Kim Is In No Rush To Divorce Kayne

Sources tell the media these are likely the final days of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage.

Multiple outlets claim Kim still hasn't made a final decision about their relationship.

But Kardashian is a little more decisive about what her future will look like, People reports today.

Kim's future won't involve being West's wife.

Elle reports that Kardashian isn't about to file divorce papers today.

She knows this is the end and has known for a while.

"Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair," a "family source" told the outlet.

"Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."