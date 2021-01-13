NYC Moving To Cut Ties With Trump Organization

New York City is moving to cut ties with the Trump Organization, canceling lucrative concession contracts worth $17 million.
The Trump Organization says it's fighting back; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
New York City is moving to cut ties with the Trump Organization, canceling lucrative concession contracts worth $17 million.
The Trump Organization says it's fighting back; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
By Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami*
The announcement of the killing of Al-Qaeda’s deputy commander in Tehran has again raised..