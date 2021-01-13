Local Reaction to Impeachment of Pres. Trump

After another historic afternoon on Capitol Hill, News 12's Winston Reed has local reaction.

President trump is now the only president to be impeached twice.

House lawmakers have once again voted to impeach further divide our nation we need to be working to heal thes wounds ... house in order house lawmakers have once again voted to impeac pres.

From this time for incitement of insurrection we don't protect our country we will fail our own old craving was never buying victory nor wa from the feet ... you believe that your hunger will be finally satiated by impeaching this president without completion of the schoo from office you don't merely seek victory that you seekoblite obliteration of your ration of " nemesis"we will bring the riote justice.

Their accomplices in this house will be held responsible but today we must focus on the gravest threat first, president trump."

In the tennessee valley and north georgia, residents tell news 12 if they believe president trump should be removed from office.

"i don't think they have grounds to stand on.

It's obviously a political issue just like the other impeachment that didn't work."

"it's important that we follow the laws of our land and actions and word have consequences."

Unlike the president's first impeachment, democrats receive gop support.

At least 10 republicans support to vote in favor of the president's impeachment.

"that's a disgrace.

If we can't stand together as a party then it's very sad."

"i'm going to lose a lot of support for this but we have to draw a line in the sand and say 'this is morally reprehensible.'" independent candidate for mayor of chattanooga andrew mclaren, believes president trump's loaded language is deserving of being removed from office.

"right now we need to put our political differences to the side.

We need to call balls and strikes and say 'what occurred at capitol hill where a police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher is unacceptable."