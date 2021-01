Reps. Titus, Amodei share why they voted as they did on impeachment

WHY SHE VOTED THAT WAY."THE IMPORTANT THING TODAY ISTHE VOTING AGAINST THEPRESIDENT.REMEMBER HE'S THE ONE WHOENCOURAGED THIS MOB HE SENTTHEM DOWN TO THE CAPTIOL HE'STHE ONE WHO INSISTED AINSEURECCTION AND OUR FIRSTPRIORITY HAS TO BE HOLDING HIMACCOUNTABLE."AND RIGHT NOW- - LAS VEGASMETRO POLICE SAYS IT IS LOOKINGINTO REPORTS THAT SOME OF ITSEMPLOYEES MAY HAVE PARTICIPATEDIN THE VIOLENT ATTACK ONTHE U-S CAPITOL BUILDING.THE DEPARTMENT SAID THISMORNING THAT IT "INTENDS TOCONDUCT A THROUGH INQUIRY INTOTHE ALLEGATIONS- - AND WILLCOOPERATE WITH FEDERALOFFICIALS IN ANY WAY WE CAN TOAID IN THE INVESTIGATION."MEANWHILE -- NEVADA'S SOLEREPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE...MARK...VOTED NO ON AN IMPEACHMENT..IN HIS ADDRESS TO THE HOUSE...HE SAID IN PART QUOTE "THECULTURE OF VENGENACE CANNOTHEAL, ALLOW US TO MOVE ON, ORUNIFY THE COUNTRY.THE ARTICLE IS NOT STRONGLYDRAFTED DUE PRIMARLY TO ANOBJECTIVE, WHICH IS, THE ENDSTO JUSTIFY THE MEANS".ALERT-VNOW YOUR OTHER BIG STORY THISAFTERNOON.NEW AT 3:00.