Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Work Following Battle With Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres is back at work after testing positive for Covid-19 in December.

The daytime talk show host took several weeks off to recover from the illness.

In a preview for Wednesday's episode of DeGeneres spoke about when she first learned she had contracted Covid-19.

"Obviously there's a lot of negative things going on, so I want to talk about something positive, my Covid test," she joked.

DeGeneres went on to assure her fans that she had recovered, saying; "I'm fine now, I'm all good." DeGeneres recovered at home where she said she kept her distance from her wife, Portia de Rossi.