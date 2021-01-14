Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted by Police for Involvement in Fatal Shooting

On Tuesday, homicide investigators asked the public to help locate YFN Lucci, aka Rayshawn Lamar Bennett.

The 29-year-old rapper is wanted for “multiple charges for his role” in two shootings that took place on Dec.

10 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Those charges include felony murder, aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Bennett is also being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two other suspects, a 23-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The first victim, 28-year-old James Adams, was discovered injured in the middle of an Atlanta street after a 911 call around 5:20 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries.

A second victim, who was shot in the abdomen but survived, was brought to Atlanta’s Fire Station 14 in a private vehicle.

Authorities believe the two incidents are related, but the investigation is ongoing.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Bennett’s arrest.