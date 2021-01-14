Once More With Feeling: Trump Impeached For Second Time

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Having been previously impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the Ukraine scandal, he's the first president to be impeached twice.

Trump was impeached for 'incitement of insurrection' over his role in triggering the violent siege of the US Capitol on January 6.

Five people died in the riot.

According to Business Insider, ten Republican lawmakers broke ranks to vote with their Democratic colleagues to impeach the president.

The final vote was 232 in favor of impeachment and 197 against.