Relax, America: You'll Still Be Able To Invest In Alibaba

Jack Ma's Chinese online marketplace Alibaba surged as much as 7% in Wednesday trades.

According to Business Insider, the bump came on the news that Americans wouldn't be banned from investing in the e-commerce behemoth.

Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent were among a number of Chinese-based companies being eyed by the US Defense Department.

The DOD has a list of firms that it believes support China's military, intelligence, and security services.

Chinese telecom stocks like China Mobile had been added to the Defense Department list, and trading in the US-listed stock shuttered on Monday.