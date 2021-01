Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip on 'Makar Sakranti': Watch the video|Oneindia News

Devotees performed rituals in West Bengal’s Kolkata on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

They took holy dip in Hoogly River on January 14.

On the other side, devotees also took holy dip in Ganga River on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today.

People came in large numbers to perform the rituals in UP’s Varanasi.

#MakarSankranti #HolyDip #HolyRiver