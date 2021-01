Donald Trump Makes History as the Only U.S. President to be Impeached Twice

President Trump is impeached for the second time in his one-term presidency.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 in favor of a single article of impeachment, which charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in fomenting the riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

Now the case moves to the Senate to decide if Trump will be impeached in the last days of his presidency.