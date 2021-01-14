County Officials Address Vaccine Rollout

While people await vaccinations in Allegheny County, Rich Fitzgerald and Dr. Debra Bogen asked for patience since the county has a lot of healthcare workers.
KDKA's Amy Wadas has the details.
Pfizer is speeding up production of its COVID-19 vaccine. It expects the average time to make one batch will soon go from 110 days..
Ten additional groups of people become available for the vaccine on Monday.