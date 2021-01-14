Another blow to solution: Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses self from SC panel | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid vaccination drive on Saturday, at 10:30 am; In a political flip flop, Congress's Rahul Gandhi celebrated Pongal in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and said that it was 'lovely' to experience the controversial bull taming sport 'jallikattu'; Former MP and national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Mann) Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the SC appointed panel on farm laws.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

