Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 14, 2021

The pandemic urges people to learn a new language

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
The pandemic urges people to learn a new language
The pandemic urges people to learn a new language

The pandemic made more people want to learn a new language.

Residents of the United Kingdom led the way in that surge.

RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED KINGDOMLED THE WAY IN THAT SURGE.U-S COMPANY "DUOLINGO" SAYSTHEIR NUMBERS ROSE 67-PERCENTWORLDWIDE LAST YEAR BUTINCREASED MORE THAN 130-PERCENTIN THE UNITED KINGDOM.DUOLINGO SAYS SPANISH IS THEMOST POPULAR LANGUAGE- -FOLLOWED BY FRENCH.BERLIN-BASED COMPANY "BABBEL"SAW AN 80-PERCENT INCREASE INNEW USERS FROM THEU-K...COMPARED TO ITS WORLDWIDEAVERAGE OF 50-PERCENT.MANY AMERICANS ARE PLANNING ONA BIG SPLURGE WHEN THE PANDEMIC

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage