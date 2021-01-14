The pandemic urges people to learn a new language

RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED KINGDOMLED THE WAY IN THAT SURGE.U-S COMPANY "DUOLINGO" SAYSTHEIR NUMBERS ROSE 67-PERCENTWORLDWIDE LAST YEAR BUTINCREASED MORE THAN 130-PERCENTIN THE UNITED KINGDOM.DUOLINGO SAYS SPANISH IS THEMOST POPULAR LANGUAGE- -FOLLOWED BY FRENCH.BERLIN-BASED COMPANY "BABBEL"SAW AN 80-PERCENT INCREASE INNEW USERS FROM THEU-K...COMPARED TO ITS WORLDWIDEAVERAGE OF 50-PERCENT.MANY AMERICANS ARE PLANNING ONA BIG SPLURGE WHEN THE PANDEMIC