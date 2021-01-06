Bars Urging Legislators to Legalize Video Gambling

According to the Indiana Licensed Beverage Association, more then 900 of Indiana's bars signed a petition asking the Indiana general assembly to pass legislation that would allow video gaming inside their establishments.

I talked with two local bars about why this is needed to help them during the pandemic as well as the governor about his take on the request.

"there is a lot of people that just wont come out because of covid and it's been rough."-stan balser that messaged has been echoed by bar and resturant owners across the state of indiana..

And now 900 are asking for the general assembly to pass legislation that would allow estalishments to have video gambling machines inside their businesses.

"many states around us already have it especially during covid.

It's one more source of income that help small businesses and especially the serving industry get through."-chris chris thielen and his business partner own multiple bars and resturant establishments in the lafayette area..

He says this petition is cry for help.

"most of us need this.

We either need to get through this or we need to find other ways for everyone and their families to sustain an income."- chris governor eric holcomb says he isn't opposed to the idea.

"i'd want to see the bill i'd want to see the language i'd want to see all the ramifications."- governor holcomb he feels passing legislation based solely on the fact that it would create revenue..

Isn't good policy.

He says if businesses are struggeling, there are options out there.

"i don't want small business owners to wait on potential legislation because we have resources."- holcomb but for bar owners like stan balser he says this would create new opportunities.

"i would like him to take a look at this instead of giving us the assistance.

This is something that we would be earning.

It would give us more revenue to do more things for the establishments and for our customers."- stan balser and allowing video gambling is something bar owners say will help the state as well.

"for a lot of us to keep moving forward we need things like this to change.

This one in particular will help the state though.

The state makes 30 percent of all revenue off of it also.

So it seems like a big win win."-chris as of right now there is one bill that has been filed that would allow electronic gaming in veterans' service organizations.

But no bill has been filed at this time that would allow it in all bars and tavern establishments.

The indiana licensed beverage association projects allowing video gaming terminals could generate $100 million in the first year.

