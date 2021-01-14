After One Year at the International Space Station, French Wine Finally Heads Home

One dozen bottles of French Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines spent a year orbiting the world in the name of science.
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
One dozen bottles of French Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines spent a year orbiting the world in the name of science.
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
(Part 2 of 4) NASA has selected eighteen astronauts to establish a sustainable presence on the moon with eventual trips to Mars.