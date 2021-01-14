McDonald's faces backlash over Twitter video of stressed employee

McDonald’s is dealing with backlash over a video of what looked like a single, isolated employee “close to tears” .after being left to handle an overwhelming number of orders.According to a clip shared on Twitter, .there were roughly 15 Uber Eats drivers standing outside of a McDonald’s in London on Jan.

8 waiting for their orders.Inside was a visibly stressed woman handling dozens of bagged orders by herself.“It got to a point where she was frozen to the spot not knowing what to do,” the Twitter thread continued.A spokesperson for McDonald’s saw the video and told The Daily Mail:.“The video in question shows orders waiting to be picked up by delivery drivers, ...”.“... and we are working with our delivery partners to ensure we eradicate delays in collection wherever possible”