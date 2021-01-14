Why Ivanka & Jared Rented A $100K Bathroom

The Washington Post reports that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent $100,000 on bathroom accommodations.

The bathroom was for their Secret Service detail.

The power couple rented the bathroom after barring the agents from using their bathrooms. Jared & Ivanka barred the Secret Service from using their 6.5 bathrooms when they first moved into their DC mansion in 2017.

In September 2017, the federal government began renting a $3,000-a-month studio apartment across the street for the agents' bathroom needs.