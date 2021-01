When will President Trump relocate to Palm Beach County?

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw outlined what the public can expect in regard to security in the weeks ahead.

President Trump's move to Palm Beach County is now less than a week away.

LARGE MOVING TRUCKS PARKEDOUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY.AIDES COULD BE SEEN CARYINGBOXES AND SUPPLIES IN AND OUTOF THE WEST WING.

PRESIDENTRUMP'S MOVE TO PALM BEACHCOUNTY IS NOW LESS THAN A WEEKAWAY - W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNELFIVE'S MATT SCZESNY TALKEDWITH THE SHERIFF ABOUT WHAT'SAHEAD FOR LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT.144750“REPEAT AFTER ME, I DOSOLEMNLY SWEAR” PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFF RIC BRADSHAWTOOK THE OATH FOR A FIFTH TIMEAS SHERIFF AFTER A CONVICNINGAND UNCHALLENEGED ELECTION &AND NO SOONER IS BACK INCHARGEÃBUT HE IS NOWPREPPPING FOR PRESIDENTTRUMP'S ARRIVAL AS A PRIVATECITIZENÃ416“I DON'T HAVETHIS ON WRITING YET, MY GUESSIS HE'S EITHER GOING TO BEHERE LATE ON 19TH OR EARLY ONTHE 20TH” WHEN PRESIDENTTRUMP DOES ARRIVEÃBRADSHAWSAYS PROTECTION WILL BE ATPRESIDNETIAL LEVELS AS IT HASBEEN FOR 4 YEARS HEREÃATLEAST UNTIL HE IS NO LONGERPRESIDENT.

429“AS SOONNOON TIME ON THE 20T HITS ANDHE S NO LONGER THE PRESIDENTYOU'RE GOING TO SEESIGNIFICANT REDUCTION BUT NOTTOTALLY THAT'S WHY I SAY THEFOOTPRINT WILL BE A LITTLE BITBIGGER THAN NORMAL” THE POSTPRESIDENCY OF DONALD TRUMP INPALM BEACH COUNTY WILL ALSO BEDIFFERENT FROM OTHER FORMERPRESIDENTS.

0040“IN MYLIFETIME AND CAREER, I'VE NOTSEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT” TIMMILLER IS A FORMER SECRETSERVICE AGENT WHO HASPROTECTED PRESIDENTS AND NOWHEADS A SECURITY FIRM IN WESTPALM BEACH.

AND SAYS FEDERALPROTECTION WILL ALSO NOT GOAWAY - BUT WILL BE VERYVISIBLE.

406"WHAT THAT MEANSFOR SECRET SERVICE IS THEYWILL HAVE TO BE GAME ONSECURITY FOR SECRET SERVICE ISABOUT RESPONDING TO A CRISISBUT NOT MAKING THAT CRISISHAPPEN" IN WPB, MS, WPTV5.