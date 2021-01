Donald Trump commutes West Palm Beach eye doctor's prison term

Salomon Melgen had served almost four of his 17-year prison term when Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR KEVIN WAGNER SAYS MANY OF TRUMP'S PARDONS WILL BE REGARDED AS CONTROVERSIAL. "IT'S COMMON FOR PRESIDENTS TO ISSUE A LOT OF PARDONS AT THE END OF THEIR PRESIDENCY BECAUSE CONTROVERSIAL PARDONS CAN BLOW BACK ON A PRESIDENT"

IN THE CASE OFSALOMON MELGEN, WEST PALMBEACH OFFICE WAS RAIDED BY THEF-B-I IN 2013.

FOUR YEARSLATER, HE WAS CONVICTED OFMEDICARE FRAUD AND STEALING ATOTAL OF 73 MILLION DOLLARS.PROSECUTORS SAID MELGENFALSIFIED RECORDS AND BILLEDTHE GOVERNMENT FORUNNECCESSARY TREATMENTS ANDSURGERIES OF ELDERLY PATIENTS.“SALOMON MELGENATTORNEY RELEASED A STATEMENTON THE COMMUTATION SAYING,’PRESIDENT TRUMPA SERIOUS MISCARRIAGE OFJUSTICE./ THE STATEMENTREADS, NOT A SINGLE WITNESSWHO WORKED FOR DR. MELGENTESTIFIED THAT HE MISDIAGNOSEDOR MISTREATED ANY PATIENT WITHANYTHING BUT GOOD FAITH”KEVIN WAGNER NOTES, THEFEDERAL PARDONS OFFICE WASBYPASSED WHEN THE SENTENCES OFMELGEN AND OTHER CONTROVERSIALCONVICTS BY DONALD TRUMP.

[KEVIN WAGNER / FAU POLITICALSCIENCE PROFESSOR] [1:01]“HEPRETTY WAS MUCH OFFERINGPARDONS BASED ON WHOAPPROACHES HIM AND WHAT HETHINKS OF THE PETITION” IT ISUNCLEAR WHO APPROACHED THEFORMER PRESIDENT ABOUTMELGEN&WHO WAS POLITICALLYCONNECTED AND HOSTEDFUNDRAISERS FOR SEVERALPOLITICAL CANDIDATES AT HISNORTH PALM BEACH HOME.

MELGENIS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASEDFROM FEDERAL PRISON THIS WEEK.IN WEST PALM BEACH, DAVEBOHMAN, WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5.