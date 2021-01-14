Man Arrested After Father Found Dead Inside Queens Apartment

A father was found dead Thursday inside an apartment in Queens, and three other family members were unconscious.
The father's son is now in custody; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
A father was found dead Thursday inside an apartment in Queens, and three other family members were unconscious.
The father's son is now in custody; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
The man accused of killing his son and shooting a police officer who responded to the 911 call dies over the weekend, authorities..
The latest from Law Enforcement