Gov. Tate Reeves got a COVID-19 shot live on Facebook

Hello and thank you for joining us.This'll morning on Facebook live andthroughout the state.

We've had a lotof conversations over the last severalweeks, and I'm gonna let Dr Dobbs talkhere in just a few minutes.

From hisperspective, we've heard from a lot ofMississippians that air, concernedabout taking the vaccine and what we'vetried toe do over the last severalweeks, is removed roadblocks and getout of the way so more and more peoplecan and are willing to take the vaccine.We know that, um, this is somethingthat is safe, and so is Aziz.

I've beentalking with Dr Dobbs.

I've decidedthat now is the time on hisrecommendation so that we can convincepeople we've heard If the governor willtake it, I'm not gonna take it.

And thereality is it's time.

And I'm lookingforward to doing that.

Andi, Iappreciate all of our friends at thestate Department of Health.

I will tellyou, the men and women at the stateDepartment of Health have workedtirelessly not just in the last severalweeks, but in literally for the lastyear on this coronavirus response andI'm personally proud of them.

And thankyou all for being for being here withus today.

So, Dr Dogs?

Well, Governor,I want to say, uh, thank you forgetting your vaccine.

I've been tryingto get him vaccinated ever since we hadit as the leader of our state'sresponse.

Certainly we can't have himgo down.

Thio respond to coronavirus.So but, hey felt it's the right timenow, uh, and certainly glad he'swilling to do it to show his confidencein it.

And I know he's been confidentthe whole time, but he's doing it toshow the rest of Mississippi what animportant step this is and pushing uspast the Kobe pandemic.

So thank you,Governor.

We look forward to giving youa shot.

I am not a great patient.

Andso I don't love shots.

But I know thatthis is the thing to do, and it's gonnahelp protect me, but also help protectour loved ones.

And that's one of thereasons that the vaccines air.

So veryimportant is because it allows for usto to move forward and to move on.

Andso for me, getting the vaccine is notjust about protecting myself.

And so for me, getting the vaccine is not just about protecting myself. It's also about, um, my mom and my dad and my grand mom, all of whom now qualified because, as you all know, we were able to get, um, were able to get, uh, this allowed for people over the age of 65. Yesterday we've got thousands and thousands of appointments, and people are doing it, and I'm so proud of them.

And and please, whenit's your turn, please go ahead andtake the shot.

I really do think that'simportant.

So, um, just like that, ithas been delivered.

So as a reminder toeveryone, if you've gotten your firstdose, there is a booster dose.

There'sa second shot.

Um, for, um, Dr doesnothing is 21 days at least 21 days forthe adviser and at least 28 days forthe Madonna vaccine.

Eso you've got alittle bit of time, but this isimportant.

It's a way for us to movebeyond coronavirus for a move beyond covid.

It's about protecting ourselvesand protecting our family and ourfriends throughout Mississippi.

Sothank you very, very much