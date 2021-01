Remembering Siegfried Fischbacher: Wayne Newton, Gov. Sisolak, Mayor Goodman express condolences

SIEGFRIED FISCHBACHER PASSEDAWAY LAST NIGHT AT HIS HOMEHERE IN LAS VEGAS.THE POPULAR ILLUSIONIST WASBORN IN GERMANY.HE THEN MET ROY HORN ON ACRUISE SHIP - IN 1957."WE HAVE BEEN A VERY GOOD TEAM.SIEGFRIED AND ROY.AND THE WAY HOW IT ALWAYSWORKED WAS WE CHALLENGED EACHOTHER."FROM THE HIGH SEAS TO THE LASVEGAS STRIP.FOR MORE THAN A DECADE,SIEGFRIED AND ROY WERE MASTERSOF MAGIC...BUT THEIR TRUE STAR ATTRACTIONSWERE THEIR FAMOUS LIONS ANDWHITE TIGERS.THE ACT MADE HEADLINES IN 2003WHEN ROY WAS DRAGGED OFF STAGEBY ONE OF THE TIGERS.SIEGRIED CALLED IT AN ACCIDENT.IN THE YEARS THAT FOLLOWED,SIEGFRIEND AND ROY STAYED OUTOF THE SPOTLIGHT.IN MAY OF LAST YEAR, ROY DIEDOF COMPLICATIONS FROM COVID-19.THE TWO WERE SOON HONORED WHENTHE MIRAGE RENAMED IT'S STREETAFTER SIEGFRIED AND ROY.BUT FELLOW ENTERTAINERS SAY THEDUO'S IMPACT STRETCHES FARBEYOND THE LAS VEGAS STRIP.'LAS VEGAS HAS BECOME THE MAGICCAPITAL OF THE WORLD AND ITHINK MANY PEOPLE BELIEVE ITJUST WAS THAT KIND OFAUTOMATICALLY, OR IF YOUFORGIVE ME, MAGICALLY BUTIT'S NOT THE CASE THAT IDEA WASCREATED BY SIEGFRIED AND ROYAND NOT EASILY' :48 RUNS :19AND MORE LEGENDARYENTERTAINERS...ARE NOW REACTING TO THENEWS...IN A STATEMENT, WAYNE NEWTONSAID HE WAS SADDENED TO HEAR OFSIEGFRIED'S DEATH.QUOTE "HE MEANT SO MUCH TO OURCITY AND BROUGHT SUCH HAPPINESSTO PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD."HE WENT ON TO SAY HE ISCOMFORTED IN THE KNOWLEDGE THATSIEGFRIEND AND ROY AREREUNITED.ADDING "YOU WILL BE MISSED BUTNEVER FORGOTTEN."NEVADA GOVERNOR SISOLAK -RESPONDING IN PART......"HE WAS A 'MASTER OF THEIMPOSSIBLE' AND AN EXEMPLARYNEVADAN WHOSE CONTRIBUTIONS -ALONGSIDE THE LATE GREAT ROYHORN - HELPED SHINE A BRIGHTSPOTLIGHT ON LAS VEGAS'SENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY TO THEWORLD.AND LAS VEGAS MAYOR - -CAROLYNGOODMAN - - AND FORMER MAYOR -- OSCAR GOODMAN - SAYING INPART..."THEY PUT LAS VEGAS ONTHE MAP NOT ONLY AS SPECTACULARILLUSIONISTS BUT ALSO ASBREEDERS, TRAINERS ANDCARETAKERS OF ROYAL FELINES.SIEGFRIED WAS THE KINDEST ANDMOST LOYAL FRIEND AND ABEAUTIFUL INDIVIDUAL."A SPOKESPERSON FOR THEENTERTAINER SAYS - PLANS FOR APRIVATE FUNERAL AND PUBLICMEMORIAL - WILL BE RELEASEDSOON.IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THEY ASKFOR DONATIONS TO THE CLEVELANDCLINIC'S LOU RUVO CENTER FORBRAIN HEALTH.FOR MORE INFORMATION ONSIEGFRIEDLIFE AND LEGACY...AS WELL AS A PHOTO GALLERY OFHIS LIFE IN LAS VEGAS...HEAD TO K-T-N-V -DOT- COM...ORGET OUR "FREE MOBILE APP",AD LIB LET'S GO TO 13 FIRSTALERT METEOROLOGIST DANI