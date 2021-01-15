Family Of Former Steeler Sues Personal Care Home For Negligence In His Death

The family of former Pittsburgh Steeler Sam Davis is suing a personal care home in McKeesport over his death.
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
The family of former Pittsburgh Steeler Sam Davis is suing a personal care home in McKeesport over his death.
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
Pete Souza, American photojournalist and former Chief Official White House Photographer for U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald..