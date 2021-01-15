Younger people at high risk can't get vaccinated

New information - the alabama department of public health hasn't updated it's covid-19 distribution plans to include people 65 and older... or for young people with an underlying health condition.

That's despite operation warp speed telling states to do so.

Kelley barber told me it's so frustrating because according to a study from the u-k, people with down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than people without down syndrome.

Kelley barber, mom: "even the 75 year old's, he faces the same risks.

I just feel like this segment of the population just does not get that consideration."

Like many other alabamians, barber doesn't understand why the state is having a hard time getting people appointments to get the covid 19 vaccine.

"yeah, the vaccine hasn't been out very long, but we've been anticipating it for months, and just that there wasn't a comprehensive plan in place is just mind bogaling."

According to the alabama department of public healths vaccine distribution dashboard, only 32 percent of the vaccines our state has, have been administered.

"i can't think of a plausible reason or excuse why this is so dysfunctional.

It just doesn't make any sense, i think it's inexcusable."

Barber says the state needs to fix the problems with distributing the vaccine because too many lives have been lost.

"when, how and why are we taking so long?

Because every day so many people are dying, many more people going into the hospital, going on ventilators."

Barbers main message is that this whole process is frustrating because there's so many vaccines that have not been used.

Reporting live in huntsville grace campbell waay 31 news.