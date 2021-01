Sen. Kelly says accountability needed in Capitol attack

Senator Mark Kelly says impeachment could be the answer to Capitol insurrection but will hear evidence first.

-- IMPEACHMENT.

AND MY OPINIONIT WAS AN INSURRECTION AND WENEED TO HOLD INDIVIDUALSACCOUNTABLE FOR WHAT HAPPENED,PART OF THAT PROCESS HAPPENEDYESTERDAY.

THERE WILL BE ATRIAL IN THE UNITED STATESSENATE, PROBABLY SOMEWHEREAROUND THE 20TH SOMETIME AFTERNEXT WEDNESDAY IS WHAT I WOULDEXPECT, AND I WILL LISTEN TOBOTH SIDES AND I'LL MAKE ADECISION BASED ON WHAT I HEARWHAT I SAW THAT DAY.

AND WHATTHE EVIDENCE SHOWS.

KELLY SAYSHE'S SPOKEN TO SENATORS FROMBOTH PARTIES WHO VIEW WHATHAPPENED AS A RIOT -- AND SAYPEOPLE NEED TO BE HELDACCOUNTABLE.GOVERN